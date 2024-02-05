School board candidate says he knows schools best. Why? He's still a student

As he knocked on doors in the Glendale neighborhood surrounding Ironwood High School, Mikah Dyer launched his pitch to potential voters with a clear message: He knows what the Peoria Unified School District governing board should prioritize because he's had recent experience as a student in the district's schools. Very recent experience.

"I'm actually still a senior over here at Ironwood High School," Dyer told them. "I think it's so important that we have young people involved."

It was a Saturday morning in January, and while some of his classmates and their families packed his school's parking lot for a wrestling tournament, Dyer, 18, was collecting signatures from registered voters a few streets away.

Dyer, who has attended Peoria Unified since kindergarten, is vying for one of the three seats on the district's governing board that will be up for election in November. With 11 people having filed statements of interest to run and at least four candidates already campaigning, it has the potential to become a competitive race.

The board has split over contentious issues in the past year.

In April, it rejected a proposed policy that would have prohibited transgender students from accessing facilities consistent with their gender identity in a 3-2 vote. The district is also actively fighting a lawsuit from one of its board members, Heather Rooks, who sued the district in September after it asked her to stop quoting Bible verses at meetings.

As Dyer talked to potential voters on that Saturday, he was asked about some of those controversies.

One person asked what he thinks about transgender students and told Dyer he plans to vote Republican all the way down the ballot. Dyer responded that the school has to respect everybody and that school board races are nonpartisan.

Another asked what he thinks of board members quoting Bible verses during meetings. Dyer replied that he doesn’t think that’s what students are worried about, and that he doesn’t think board members should be suing the district.

In general, though, Dyer said he thinks that telling potential voters he’s a current student in the district “cuts through some of that polarization.”

He’s part of Ironwood’s “site council,” a group of administrators, parents, community members and students who discuss school issues. He said the group is “not worried about these very culture war issues that we hear at the dais.” That frustration with what he sees as a disconnect between some of the board-level conversations and school-level concerns was part of what spurred his interest in running in the first place.

"Some of these things that were happening at board meetings, when you have adults talking to adults back and forth, they really don't understand what's happening inside the classroom," Dyer said. "It's super important for a student, someone who's been in the classroom in Peoria for the last 14 years, who has day-to-day experience" to be making decisions, he said.

Dyer is also no stranger to campaigning: He works for the Arizona Democratic Party as a field organizer for state Senate candidate Judy Schwiebert and state House candidate Stephanie Simacek, who both have experience in public education. He also worked on two Democratic campaigns for the Legislature in 2022.

"Working at all levels to fix public education is super important to me," Dyer said. He's planning to study secondary education at Arizona State University's West Valley campus next year.

With 9 months to go, the race for Peoria school board shapes up

Though he announced his candidacy in the fall, Dyer's push to collect signatures began in early January. Potential candidates for the school board race in Peoria need 400 signatures by July to qualify for the ballot.

He’s running alongside two other candidates — Melissa Girmscheid, a teacher in Tolleson Union, and incumbent David Sandoval, the former board president. The three are "like-minded," Dyer said.

"My goal is to have a board comprised of people who care, who are empathetic, and who … support public schools," Dyer said. They're running to "ensure that we have those seats," he said, adding that they hope to raise over $15,000 and knock on over 20,000 doors in the coming months.

A separate slate of candidates is also already organizing together: Janelle Bowles, whose website cites parental rights, academic success, transparency and support for teachers as priorities, is collecting signatures with Jeff Tobey, a self-described conservative whose major focus is school safety.

Tobey has been endorsed by Rooks, whose term expires in 2026 and was a driving force behind the failed “facility use policy” proposal that would have barred transgender students from accessing facilities consistent with their gender identity. Such a policy is listed as a top issue on Tobey's website.

On that Saturday, Dyer knocked on the doors of voters he anticipated would support him based on their voting history.

When asked by one intrigued potential voter what he’d do for Peoria Unified, Dyer said he’d focus on empowering students, retaining educators and passing a bond measure to repair failing infrastructure and build a new school.

He wants to introduce school-based participatory budgeting, which allows students to collectively decide how to spend a small portion of a school's budget, and a youth advisory group for the school board.

Dyer also believes educators should get more pay, he said, and more prep time during the day to do things like eat lunch, make copies and go to the bathroom.

"It's about making their day better," Dyer said.

At the Legislature: Public outcry quashes bill requiring 4-year degrees for Arizona school board members

Several people were happy to sign Dyer’s petition without asking questions, some sharing that they have children who attend Ironwood or that they've lived in the area for decades.

Dana Peiffer, who said he was a volunteer football coach at Ironwood two decades ago, was sold on Dyer’s vision after just a few minutes.

“You have to start getting younger people involved in politics,” Peiffer said. “Some of these people are not thinking about the kids. That's the problem.”

Dyer, Peiffer said, would have a “whole completely different perspective having just gone through the school.”

“I think it’d be really great,” he said.

