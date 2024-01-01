School board candidate seat to be challenged by Board of Education

The North Carolina State Board of Elections will hear an appeal over whether a Newton-Conover School Broad candidate is eligible to run.

Brad Scott is challenging Ivey Robinson’s eligibility in the Republican Primary for the Newton District seat on the Newton-Conover Board of Education.

Scott said that when Robinson filed for office, she filed for the Conover District instead.

He said Catawba election results changed Robinson’s race to the Newton District after the filing period closed.

The Catawba County Board of Elections unanimously voted to reject Scott’s challenge, saying a board employee made a mistake.

Scott is now appealing to the state board.

