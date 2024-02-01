School board candidates for Ward 4 kick off campaigns

Jan. 31—Campaigns are in high gear for both candidates running for the Ward 4 open seat on the Stillwater Public Schools Board of Education.

Elections will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 2. Since only two candidates filed for school board, no February primary election will be held.

Early voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 28-29.

Gay Washington was a special education educator for eight years in the SPS district, then moved into special education administration.

Washington gave 30 years to the district — as a teacher, principal and an administrator — before retiring in 2017, but returned in January 2022 to fill in as interim superintendent for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year. She has served a total of 45 years in public education.

More than 125 attended Washington's campaign kickoff event Sunday at Backstage Stillwater.

"We had great community response at the kickoff," Washington said. "(I) loved seeing people of all ages and backgrounds. It really confirmed the community of Stillwater is interested in and cares about their public schools."

Washington said she is available for coffee meet-ups during the month of February, which have been by invitation only.

"I am open to adding more if anyone has a group they would like for me to attend," she said.

Washington will also be meeting with civic organizations this month and is open to other meetings.

She will also hold meet-and-greet events.

The first one will be from 10-11 a.m. March 2 at the Stillwater Public Library at 1107 S. Duck Street. The second meet-and-greet will be 1-2 p.m. March 10 at EM at 615 S. Main Street.

Voters can find more information about Washington by visiting her website at drwashingtonforstillwater.com, following her on Facebook or emailing her at washingtonforspsboard@gmail.com.

Shelia Means, a Stillwater resident and retired U.S. Air Force Major, is running for the Ward 4 seat to represent conservative values.

Means served in the medical field as a women's health practitioner and has been active in civic organizations and mentoring those entering the workforce.

She also served as Chief Executive Officer of a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in Pittsburg County, where she developed skills such as acquiring federal grants and meeting budget needs.

"I will purpose to work as a team member with the understanding that I always serve students and parents, teachers, administration and staff and the community first," Means said. "My contribution will always be made with these groups in mind.

"The question I will ask is, 'How is my decision going to impact their lives?' The ultimate goal of education is to equip the next generation for a successful life and for a successful future."

To carry out her duties, Means said she needs input from all groups involved and looks forward to hearing from voters.

"Open lines of communication will make it is easier to represent and serve you, and our community," Means said.

Means invites voters to "Tea with Shelia" at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of February and March at 2318 N. Washington Street.

Means has met with several precincts to share her vision for the SPS district, and she is also available to speak at other meetings.

Means' said her commitment to the Stillwater district includes an open dialogue between parents, teachers and taxpayers; being team-oriented and approachable to hear concerns and solve problems; and bringing a fresh perspective with innovative solutions and best practices.

She plans to focus on students' safety, academics, arts and sports; encourage parental rights and involvement for complete transparency; and support teachers and staff (by) empowering them to focus on educational materials only.

For more information, visit sites.google.com/view/sheliameans/home, follow her on Facebook, email her at smdmeans@gmail.com or call 918-424-5607.