School board division continues

Dec. 4—The division between members of the Cumberland County Board of Education continues, with the board taking on a matter that appeared to have been resolved in October.

In that meeting, members voted 5-3 to continue to operate through a system of committees, each with a handful of members that take on different aspects of board management, such as policies, building and grounds and budget.

"It became painfully obvious that having four on a committee is not going to work," said Board Chairman Teresa Boston, 8th District, during a special-called meeting Thursday. "We tried one committee meeting, and it was not successful at all. We conducted no business."

The board's policy committee adjourned abruptly last month when its members were unable to choose a chairman. That left matters — including review of time-sensitive policies involving state regulations and funding — up in the air.

"Four on a committee may work for other boards," Boston said. "It's not going to work for this one. We've got to be able to conduct business."

After heeding Board Attorney Earl Patton's recommendation to suspend Robert's Rules of Order — an allowance permitted by board policy — the board voted 5-3 for Boston's motion to dissolve committees approved in October and adopt originally proposed committee members from that meeting.

Joining Boston in voting to approve were board members Becky Hamby, 7th District, who seconded the motion; Elizabeth Stull, 1st District; Robert Safdie, 2nd District; and Anita Hale, 4th District.

Voting against the motion were board members Sheri Nichols, 3rd District; Chris King, 6th District; and Shannon Stout, 9th District.

Nick Davis, 5th District, was absent from Thursday's meeting.

"This board has voted by majority to operate under committees at present and, if that's what the majority of the board has voted to do, our code of conduct says we are to accept that and support that," Boston said in addressing the board before the vote. "And that's what I intend to do."

It had been proposed at the October meeting for the board to dissolve its committees in favor of regular work sessions involving the full board. It was an idea embraced by Davis, King and Stout, who were in the minority when the matter went to a vote.

But the notion lingered in Thursday's meeting, during which Crossville resident Mary Ziegler again addressed it during the community comments portion of the agenda.

"It seems to be a more efficient type of structure for discussing and conducting school board business," she said. "I do not understand the reluctance of the board to give this new idea a try. This structure includes work sessions, which could be monthly, bimonthly or quarterly, where all the board members are in attendance to handle issues to be brought up to date, to see the big picture, to have open and honest discourse, a chance to collaborate and to compromise."

She finished, "Even being held as often as monthly, the 12 work sessions would replace the 33 committee meetings required last year. To me, it just seems sensible to give it a try. I ask you to explore the possibility. See the opportunity. Your voters are watching."

During discussions prior to Thursday's vote, Stout noted that committees serve in an advisory capacity, with the board making the final decision.

"I don't believe it's the number of the people that's causing issue," she said. "I think it's that we've got some unresolved conflict regarding how we should move forward with committees that's causing the issue, not specifically that we've got four or three people on a committee."

At issue is school board policy 1.300. That policy directs the board to operate without standing committees, except for the policy and executive committees. It also states that special committees "may be appointed by the chairman at the direction of the board as the needs of the board shall require."

"I think the issue that came up in the policy committee meeting last time was that we were putting the cart before the horse again and we were moving forward with committees before going back and addressing the policy to make sure they were operating within policy," Stout said. "To make sure that the policy — the committee policy — reflects how we've chosen as a board to move forward. Or how the five of four board members have chosen to move forward."

Safdie said he believes many of the criticisms of his fellow board members can be dealt with through committees and the board, but it takes time.

"It reminds me of the hippie movement back in the '70s and the '60s where people said, 'I want this change now,' and people kept on saying, 'work through the system.' And I believe we can work through the system," he said to Stout. "But I like your ideas, OK? I'm not disparaging you."

He again pointed out that the majority had chosen to move forward with the committee system, which has historically been used.

"And I feel like all the boards around us, they use something different," Stout said. "So everybody's got their way of doing things. The bottom line is we want to make sure that our policy's in order and we're setting the right example to follow those policies."

Safdie replied, "We can do that. But you can't stop the process. You can't stop the board from functioning to wait to do those things."

As the board seemed to begin to move toward a vote, Stout's husband, David, asked to address the board.

"Is the board open to public comment," he asked.

Boston replied, "No, sir."

David Stout said, "I thought you should be in work session. I thought —"

"This is not a work session," Hamby interrupted.

"I am a constituent —" David Stout began again.

Boston replied, "I understand that."

As David Stout continued to speak, Hamby, the board parliamentarian, interrupted by saying, "Point of order." She repeated it several more times as he attempted to edge in words, including, "It's a bully pulpit. It's a bully pulpit, and Mr. Safdie bullied the rest of the board."

That was met with another "point of order," from Hamby before Boston said, "Let us please move on."

Then she added, "Let the record show that that was David Stout, Mrs. Stout's husband."

"Whether I'm her husband or not is irrelevant," David Stout said. "Point of order, I'm a constituent, I'm a taxpayer, and I'm a voter —"

"And you could have signed up for community comments," Hamby replied loudly.

"Stop!" commanded Nichols. "Stop, stop! All of you! Stop!"

Boston said, "I've got this, Sheri."

"No, you don't," Nichols replied.

"And I have called point of order," Hamby added, to which Nichols replied, "Stop!"

Hamby said, "It needs to stop. I agree."

"No more, Mr. Stout," Boston said. "Please. Let us conduct business."

"Oh, for the love of God!" Nichols whispered.

The group then voted 5-3 to suspend Robert's Rules of Order, with Nichols, King and Stout voting against. The vote on the original motion had the same outcome.

"Did you not give us an opportunity by email to choose committees that we wanted to be on?" asked Hale.

Boston replied, "Yes, I did."

Stout said that took place before the October meeting.

"Some of us were waiting until the meeting until we discussed which committees we were going to put in place, so we could voice our opinion on which ones we wanted to be on," she said.

Stout then made a motion to restructure the committees to give board members an opportunity to express the ones on which they'd prefer to serve. Seconded by Nichols, it failed 3-5, with King joining them in the vote.

Boston deferred to Patton upon Stout's motion. He said that policy 1.201, gives the board chairman the duty to appoint members to committees assigned by the board. He said the policy comes directly from Tennessee Code Annotated.

"From my standpoint, I don't even know frankly, that the board — I think the chairman that you voted in place has the authority to make these appointments regardless of the board of education," Patton said. "That's the policy that's written; that's what state law says. But, the fact that the board did vote on it in relation to its approval of the committees, this is probably the direction you need to go."

During discussion before the vote, Stull said each board member was given the opportunity to express which committees on which they preferred to serve.

"Just because you were waiting to see what happened in a meeting, you were sent an email prior to the meeting to prepare you for that meeting. And you didn't respond to that. So you gave up your chance at that point."

Stout said board business is to be conducted at board meetings.

"And that's via email," she said. "So it was official at the board meeting."

Stull repeated, "That was a courtesy that was being given to you, and you chose not to go ahead and take that."

Hamby added that Robert's Rules of Order states the board chairman has the authority to appoint chairmen and members to each committee.

"[Boston] had every right to send the email giving a courtesy to us to say what committee we would like to be considered for."