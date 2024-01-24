School board elects president, reviews law

Jan. 24—At its first meeting of 2024, and midway into the school year, the Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board elected a new leader.

Julie Cieniawski was the board president and Carine Werner the vice president in 2023.

Libby Hart-Wells was elected president at the Jan. 9 board meeting.

Werner nominated Amy Carney as the board president.

Zach Lindsay, Cieniawski and Hart-Wells voted for Hart-Wells, who won the president position by a 3-2 vote.

Similarly, after Hart-Wells nominated Lindsay as vice president, Carney nominated Werner to continue.

Lindsay was elected vice president by a 3-2 vote, again with Carney and Werner opposed.

This continues a trend, as Carney and Werner were on the losing end of many 3-2 votes in 2023.

If they choose to run for reelection, Lindsay, Cieniawski and Hart-Wells will face the voters on the Nov ember ballot. There is no primary for governing board candidates, who cannot even file ballot petitions until June.

In 2020, Cieniawski and Hart-Wells were elected to four-year terms by fairly comfortable margins. Lindsay edged Rose Smith by 83 votes for the third seat.

In 2022, Carney and Werner were elected to the board for positions running through 2026.

Open meeting laws

On the heels of a stinging state letter, Nicholas Buzan, the school district's attorney, gave a presentation on open meeting laws to the board and Superintendent Scott Menzel.

The state attorney general's office ruled the SUSD board violated open meeting laws on several occasions in 2020-21.

State law demands meetings funded by taxpayers — including city council, county and school board meetings — be held openly, Buzan told the board.

Other than requiring its office to review SUSD's open meeting laws presentation, the attorney general's office did not punish the district, ruling that the violations were not intentional.

"The law will always side on the side of the public," Buzan said.

He likened the previous SUSD board's violations as "somewhat similar to a speeding ticket. The violation can occur even when the driver has no intent (for) a violation."

Last year, Christopher Evans, a Scottsdale attorney, paved the way for an investigation by filing a complaint alleging numerous SUSD open meeting laws violations.

On Dec. 1, Shannon Hawley Mataele, an assistant under Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, wrote to Jennifer MacLennan, SUSD's contracted attorney.

"We find that the (SUSD Governing) Board has violated the Open Meeting Law with respect to its Textbook Adoption Committee and the Strategic Planning Design Team, and in its use of Board subcommittees and '2x2x1' meetings," Mataele wrote.

Other accusations of violations were unfounded, she said.

"Because we are satisfied that the violations found were not made with intentional disregard for the Open Meeting Law," Mataele wrote, "and because the board reportedly has modified its practices after becoming aware of the problems with the Textbook Adoption Committee, we will not require any remedy beyond the training identified in this letter.

"However, these violations will be noted as prior violations, should this office find any future Open Meeting Law violations."

Buzan summarized open meeting laws:

"The public needs to know where you're going to hold your meetings, what you will be talking about, what decisions you are intending to make and the reasons for your decisions."

At the end of Buzan's presentation, Carney asked for clarification on how board members may respond to criticism during the public comments section of meetings.

Buzan told her "that is an individual board member's right, to respond to criticism."

"I have heard board member Cieniawski correct what she said is misinformation," Carney said.

While Buzan said he would not get into specifics, MacLennan responded to Cieniawski's request for her to "chime in" on the topic.

"I don't believe making a statement about an incorrect fact made is outside the bounds of that (law)," MacLennan said.

"All of these things are very nuanced, as you can tell from the Dec. 1 letter," she added.

Answering another question, MacLennan advised board members against widely sharing how they plan to vote on individual topics before meetings.