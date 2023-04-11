School board elects Suzette Waters as president, welcomes new members as three depart

Former Columbia Board of Education member Jan Mees (far left) visits with outgoing board member Helen Wade (center left) before a school board meeting on April 10, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

Fellow board members selected Suzette Waters as the new Columbia Board of Education president on Monday, in a meeting that also welcomed three new board members and said goodbye to three.

"What I can promise you is we are all here because we care about our students," Waters said.

The district's mission is student achievement, she said.

Jeanne Snodgrass was elected vice president.

April Ferrao, John Lyman and Paul Harper, who won last week's election, took their seats after being administered their oaths by Superintendent Brian Yearwood.

Helen Wade, first elected in 2011, left the school board. She said her daughter, in kindergarten when she was first elected, is now a high school senior.

Three words came to mind, Wade said.

"It's my honor," she said. "We make decisions for your child, decisions that affect your life."

School staff deserve their highest accolades because they're all working for the interests of all students.

"To our new board members, congratulations," she said. "And I'm sorry."

With Wade gone, the next most senior member of the school board is Blake Willoughby, elected in 2019.

Since she started, CPS built Battle High School, John Warner Middle School, three elementary schools and numerous additions.

"This has been such an unbelievable part of my life," Wade said.

Also departing were single-term school board members Chris Horn and David Seamon.

Horn thanked his wife, who he called "a rock."

The work is difficult, but important, he said.

"The essence of this work is humility, sacrifice and service," he said.

Seamon bonded with Horn during their campaigns, Seamon said.

He saw a negative image of Black men everywhere he looked, prompting him to run to promote a positive image, he said.

"This has been one of the greatest honors of my life and I appreciate you giving me the opportunity," Seamon said, crying.

During public comment, Mary Ratliff, president of the Columbia NAACP, said she was very unhappy and disappointed with Columbia because of the all-white school board.

"You didn't give us a seat at the table, Columbia Board of Education," Ratliff said. "But we brought or own chair."

The Black community would work to elect a Black candidate next April, she said.

Former school board members Jan Mees, Susan Blackburn and Della Streaty-Wilhoit attended, visiting with outgoing, current and new board members before the meeting.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Helen Wade, with 12 years on school board, says farewell