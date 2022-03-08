School board and families in lawsuit to ask judge to suspend mask rule

In a special called meeting, the Knox County Board of Education voted to ask a federal judge to temporarily lift the mask rule in Knox County Schools while they mediate the lawsuit that led to the rule.

The school board and the families in the lawsuit will ask the judge together to suspend the mask requirement while they mediate the case, which may last for up to 60 days.

The law office will work as fast as possible to submit the proposal with the court in coordination with the families. The board's resolution says the conditions of the suspension of the mask rule must be agreed upon by both parties.

Because the proposal to be submitted to the court will be agreed upon by the board and the families, the only barrier to lifting the mask rule is the judge's approval.

Earlier Monday, federal judge J. Ronnie Greer ordered the board and families to enter mediation, which can result in settlement or a continuation of the suit. During the board's regular workshop meeting on Monday, they discussed their next steps.

Gary Dupler of the Knox County Law Director's Office told the board the families in the lawsuit were open to a joint proposal asking Greer to suspend the mask rule. This led the board to call an emergency meeting right after the workshop so they could vote on their support for such a proposal, since the board cannot vote during workshop.

The board voted unanimously in favor of the resolution. The law director’s office will file the proposal asking for the mask rule to be temporarily lifted while the parties mediate or for as long as the court allows.

Depending on how long the filing takes and how long Greer considers the proposal, the mask rule could be temporarily lifted by the end of the week. The mask rule will not be permanently ended or established until the lawsuit ends overall.

Mediation is not necessarily an end to the lawsuit. The board and the families may reach a settlement, but they are not required to by the judge.

The board must also vote on who will represent them in mediation. Dupler recommended continuing with the two representative who have so far been negotiating with the families in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit began in September when four families filed on behalf of their children with disabilities for protection from severe illness from COVID-19. Greer put the mask rule in place until the lawsuit was resolved. The joint proposal is the most significant step yet towards an end to the mask rule.

