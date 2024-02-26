School Board honors 45 schools for earning Level 5 designation

Over the past two academic years, 45 Rutherford County schools have earned a “Level 5” ranking for student academic growth, which is the highest ranking available by the Tennessee Department of Education.

Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan presented banners to those school principals during the School Board meeting on Jan. 25.

“The Tennessee Department of Education really gives scores on achievement and growth,” Sullivan said. “In our district, we talk about growth the most because growth is something we control. We have a lot of students who move to us who were not with us the year previously, whether it’s the City Schools or because of our explosive growth in student enrollment. Our expectation is that students need to grow each and every year they are with us.”

The rankings are based on student performance from TCAP assessments, which students take each spring.

School districts and schools earn a ranking of one through five to measure annual student academic growth. A ranking of three, for example, signifies a student experienced one year’s worth of growth academically, while a ranking of four or five shows a student grew by more than a year’s worth academically.

For the 2022-2023 school year, 40 Rutherford County Schools out of 48 (the two alternative schools do not receive TCAP scores) received either a ranking of three, four or five. Twenty-six schools received a Level 5 for the 2022-2023 school year and 19 received a Level 5 for the 2021-2022 school year.

Level 5 schools for 2022-2023

Blackman High School

Blackman Middle School

Central Magnet School

Christiana Middle School

Eagleville School

Holloway High School

John Colemon Elementary School

Lascassas Elementary School

Oakland High School

Oakland Middle School

Plainview Elementary School

Rockvale High School

Rockvale Middle School

Rocky Fork Middle School

Rutherford County Virtual School

Siegel Middle School

Smyrna Elementary School

Smyrna Middle School

Smyrna Primary School

Stewarts Creek Elementary School

Stewarts Creek Middle School

Stewartsboro Elementary School

Thurman Francis Arts Academy

Walter Hill Elementary School

Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School

Wilson Elementary School

Level 5 schools for 2021-2022:

Blackman High School

Brown's Chapel Elementary School

Buchanan Elementary School

Cedar Grove Elementary School

Central Magnet School

Christiana Middle School

Eagleville School

John Colemon Elementary School

Lascassas Elementary School

Oakland High School

Rockvale High School

Rockvale Middle School

Rocky Fork Middle School

Siegel Middle School

Stewarts Creek Elementary School

Stewarts Creek Middle School

Stewartsboro Elementary School

Thurman Francis Arts Academy

Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School

