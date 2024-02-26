School Board honors 45 schools for earning Level 5 designation
Over the past two academic years, 45 Rutherford County schools have earned a “Level 5” ranking for student academic growth, which is the highest ranking available by the Tennessee Department of Education.
Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan presented banners to those school principals during the School Board meeting on Jan. 25.
“The Tennessee Department of Education really gives scores on achievement and growth,” Sullivan said. “In our district, we talk about growth the most because growth is something we control. We have a lot of students who move to us who were not with us the year previously, whether it’s the City Schools or because of our explosive growth in student enrollment. Our expectation is that students need to grow each and every year they are with us.”
The rankings are based on student performance from TCAP assessments, which students take each spring.
School districts and schools earn a ranking of one through five to measure annual student academic growth. A ranking of three, for example, signifies a student experienced one year’s worth of growth academically, while a ranking of four or five shows a student grew by more than a year’s worth academically.
For the 2022-2023 school year, 40 Rutherford County Schools out of 48 (the two alternative schools do not receive TCAP scores) received either a ranking of three, four or five. Twenty-six schools received a Level 5 for the 2022-2023 school year and 19 received a Level 5 for the 2021-2022 school year.
Level 5 schools for 2022-2023
Blackman High School
Blackman Middle School
Central Magnet School
Christiana Middle School
Eagleville School
Holloway High School
John Colemon Elementary School
Lascassas Elementary School
Oakland High School
Oakland Middle School
Plainview Elementary School
Rockvale High School
Rockvale Middle School
Rocky Fork Middle School
Rutherford County Virtual School
Siegel Middle School
Smyrna Elementary School
Smyrna Middle School
Smyrna Primary School
Stewarts Creek Elementary School
Stewarts Creek Middle School
Stewartsboro Elementary School
Thurman Francis Arts Academy
Walter Hill Elementary School
Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School
Wilson Elementary School
Level 5 schools for 2021-2022:
Blackman High School
Brown's Chapel Elementary School
Buchanan Elementary School
Cedar Grove Elementary School
Central Magnet School
Christiana Middle School
Eagleville School
John Colemon Elementary School
Lascassas Elementary School
Oakland High School
Rockvale High School
Rockvale Middle School
Rocky Fork Middle School
Siegel Middle School
Stewarts Creek Elementary School
Stewarts Creek Middle School
Stewartsboro Elementary School
Thurman Francis Arts Academy
Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School
This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: School Board honors 45 schools for earning Level 5 designation