School Board Meetings, City Council Sessions And More: THE AGENDA

Welcome to The Agenda! This new weekly feature will cover all the public meetings in Petersburg, Hopewell and Colonial Heights that may be important to you.

This week, City Council sessions, school board meetings and more are on the agenda. The Petersburg City Council will be meeting three times this week, twice on Tuesday, Feb. 6 and once on Monday, Feb. 12. One of the meetings on Feb. 6 — a regular city council work session — will be open to the public, while the other two will be special closed sessions, one concerning the negotiation of a public contract.

The agenda for the regular city council session on Tuesday includes a talk from Dr. Kai Donsbach, the CEO of the Medicines for All Institute (M4ALL) at VCU. M4ALL aims to improve global access to lifesaving medicines through innovative approaches to synthesizing drugs and manufacturing pharmaceuticals, with the end goal of enhancing production and access worldwide by reducing costs and waste. On Tuesday, Dr. Donsbach will present on some of the steps that M4ALL has taken to reimagine every step of the pharmaceutical manufacturing process towards accomplishing goal. If you're interested, you can attend the session or read about Dr. Donsbach's presentation to the council here, on page 105 of the agenda for Tuesday's meeting.

The Hopewell City Council will also be meeting twice this week, including for a special closed meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 6 to discuss personnel matters and a regular city council meeting the following Tuesday, Feb. 13 that will be open to the public. The Colonial Heights City Council will be holding their regular meeting, which will be open to the public, on Tuesday Feb. 13 as well.

School board meetings for both Petersburg and Hopewell will also be taking place this week. Petersburg's school board meeting, which is open to the public, will be occurring on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Schoo Board Office at 255 South East Blvd. Hopewell's regular school board meeting will be taking place virtually on Thursday, Feb. 8 at 7:30 to 9:00 p.m., and will also open to the public.

Tuesday, Feb. 6

Petersburg Closed Session City Council meeting, 3:30 - 5:00 p.m., Petersburg Public Library. The meeting will consider a resolution committing funds for water and wastewater improvements to support the Advanced Pharmaceutical Manufacturing (APM) Tech Hub, with the aim of accelerating the growth of a local pharmaceutical manufacturing industry. The session will be closed because it involves the negotiation of a public contract.

Petersburg City Council Work Session, 5:00 - 7:30 p.m., Petersburg Public Library.

Hopewell City Council closed special meeting to discuss and consider personnel matters, including board and commission appointments, 6 p.m.

Colonial Heights Planning Commission meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, Council Chambers, 201 James Avenue. The meeting will include a hearing of general citizens as well as discussions surrounding preliminary Development and Subdivision plans.

Wednesday, Feb. 7

Petersburg School Board meeting, 6 p.m., School Board Office, 255 South East Blvd. All meetings are open to the public, except closed executive sessions held at 5 p.m. to discuss topics specified in the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.

Thursday, Feb. 8

Petersburg Anti-Poverty Commission meeting, 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. The commission is currently meeting via Zoom, although the location typically varies.

Hopewell School Board Reorganization Meeting, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m., virtual.

Hopewell School Board Meeting (Regular Session), 7:30 – 9:00 p.m., virtual.

Monday, Feb. 12

Petersburg Special Closed Session City Council, 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Petersburg Public Library. (Need to include what this will be about and the justification for the session being closed but they haven't uploaded the agenda yet. Will check again on Monday.)

Hopewell Redevelopment & Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meeting, 6 p.m., HRHA Thomas Rolfe Site Community Center, 239 S. 8th Avenue, Hopewell, VA 23860.

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Hopewell City Council Regular Meeting, open to the public. 6 p.m., Municipal Building (City Council Chambers, 300 N. Main St. Hopewell, VA.)

Colonial Heights City Council Regular Meeting, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Council Chambers (201 James Avenue Colonial Heights, VA.)

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: School Board Meetings, City Council Sessions And More: THE AGENDA.