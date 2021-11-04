School Board member Jennifer Jenkins files for injunction against Randy Fine, cites 'cyberstalking'

Brevard County School Board member Jennifer Jenkins has asked the courts to intervene in a public and increasingly bitter feud with Florida State Rep. Randy Fine.

Jenkins late last week filed a request for injunction against Fine with the 18th Circuit Court of Florida, citing "cyberstalking" and a "campaign of harassment on social media ... inciting followers to harass and threaten me," she wrote in a statement to the court, dated Oct. 28. The petition seeks to forbid Fine from publishing Jenkins' name or "any insinuation of person" on social media and from coming within 500 feet of her place of work at Brevard Public Schools.

Fine called Jenkin’s request “dangerous” and “un-American” in his own statement, posted Thursday to Facebook. He called on her to resign if she couldn't take "legitimate criticism."

A court hearing on the injunction is scheduled for Friday.

Jenkins' move is the latest escalation in the clash between the two elected officials, which has played out largely on social media and become increasingly rancorous in recent weeks. Fine has often lashed out at Jenkins on Facebook for her support of Brevard Public Schools' mask mandate, which she helped pass in late August in defiance of an executive order from Fine ally, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. He has also repeatedly accused Jenkins of child abuse for her support of the mandate in the case of Sofia, a 7-year-old girl with Down Syndrome who came home from a Brevard school last month with a mask tied to her face. The incident drew national media attention.

School Board member Jennifer Jenkins addresses the crowd during the Space Coast Women’s March Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK

In a two-page, handwritten statement to the court, Jenkins described a series of incidents that began in July, when she said Fine posted her cell phone number on his Facebook page, urging his followers to reach out and express their views on a mask mandate. The incident resulted in "hundreds of calls, texts and voicemails."

"From that point on Randy posts lies on social media, daily, sometimes multiple times a day, calling me 'mentally ill,' 'child abuser,' 'prostitute,'" she wrote in the statement, which Fine posted Thursday to Facebook. Jenkins confirmed to FLORIDA TODAY the statement was genuine.

"I am terrified this narrative of 'child abuser' will incite violence, more threats and harassments against me and my family," Jenkins wrote.

Jenkins has recently been the target of real-life harassment, making reports to Satellite Beach police of vandalism on her property, and was the victim of a false report to the Florida Department of Children and Families alleging abuse against her young daughter. Satellite Beach police are investigating the origins of the false report.

State Rep. Randy Fine. The 2021 Brevard Legislative Delegation was held on September 29 in the Brevard County Commission Chambers in Viera.

In his own lengthy statement, Fine accused Jenkins of attempting to block him from picking up and dropping off his son, who attends a Brevard County public school.

"I have news for Ms. Jenkins. If my — and thousands of others' legitimate criticism of her as an elected official who has broken the law and engaged in rank hypocrisy causes her emotional distress, there is a solution. Resign," Fine wrote in the Facebook post.

"My First Amendment rights will not be abridged. By anyone. And no one is going to stop me from being involved in my son's education," Fine wrote. "Her day of reckoning is coming."

Jenkins said it was not her intention to ban Fine from his child's school, only her workplace. She said she would be adding Fine's most recent statement — which again accused her of child abuse for her support of the mandate and referenced salacious rumors about her relationship to longtime Brevard political operative and Fine critic, Robert Burns — to her legal complaint.

"People think the stuff he says online is funny and entertaining, but this is real. This is harassment. We have received death threats," Jenkins told FLORIDA TODAY. "He can continue to lie all he wants, but when he continues to take actions that lead to harassment and threats, I will not stand for it. That is not your first amendment right."

"This is not a joke to me, and I will never back down to Rep. Fine, ever. Especially when it comes to my safety," she said.

Eric Rogers is a watchdog reporter for FLORIDA TODAY. Contact him at esrogers@floridatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter: @EricRogersFT.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Brevard School Board member Jenkins cites 'cyberstalking' against Randy Fine