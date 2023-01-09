School board member, teacher resign from Carrollton schools amid criminal charges

Michael Pozderac, left, signs a legal document at his arraignment before Carroll County Common Pleas Judge Michael V. Repella II, Thursday on Jan. 5.

CARROLLTON ‒ A married couple accused of taking part in a scheme that bilked the Carrollton Exempted Village School District out of nearly $50,000 has resigned from their positions with the district.

School board member Michael Pozderac, 58, sent his resignation from the board in a one-sentence email addressed to the school board.

"Accept this email as my notice of resignation from The Carrollton Exempted Village School District Board of Education effective January 1, 2023," he wrote. "With Deep Respect and Best Wishes."

The school board is scheduled to consider accepting the resignation of art teacher Mary "Jackie" Pozderac, 57, at its meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Carrollton High School Extended Learning Center.

Mary J. Pozderac, left, signs a legal document at arraignment before Carroll County Common Pleas Judge Michael V. Repella II on Jan. 5.

The Pozderacs, former Superintendent David Quattrochi and Canton-area businessman Gus Nickolas are accused of using two shell companies, The Phoenix Rising and Pozitively Quality Air, to sell air purifiers totaling $70,450 to the school district. The four allegedly divided about $47,000 in resulting profits among themselves while attempting to hide their involvement from the district, according to the auditor's office.

The Pozderacs pleaded not guilty last week to charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, money laundering, theft in office, grand theft, having an unlawful interest in a public contract, telecommunications fraud, prohibited representation by a present official and accepting unlawful compensation.

Quattrochi, who resigned Dec. 9, has pleaded not guilty to the same charges in the case.

Nickolas, 64, pleaded not guilty to charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, money laundering, theft in office, grand theft, having an unlawful interest in a public contract, telecommunications fraud and receiving stolen property.

School board seeking to fill Pozderac's seat

The school board is applications until 3 p.m. Jan. 20 from candidates interested in filling Pozderac's board seat through Dec. 31.

The individual must reside in the school district, be 18 years of age and be a registered voter of Carroll County. The new member will be required to attend monthly meetings, serve on subcommittees and attend other school activities.

Any qualified person may send a letter with their name, address, and phone number to Carrollton Exempted Village Schools, School Board President, 205 Scio Road SW, Carrollton, OH, 44615. Applicants are asked to list what they believe to be the duties and responsibilities of a board member, and state why they would be the ideal candidate.

The new board member is scheduled to be appointed at a special meeting at 4 p.m. Jan. 25 in the Carrollton High School Extended Learning Center. The appointee would not need to be present.

Reach Nancy at 330-364-8402 or nancy.molnar@timesreporter.com.

