School board member uses 'murder' to describe Romen Phelps' killing, draws ire of police

WEST PALM BEACH — When a school board member wanted to express sadness at a public meeting over the death of the man who was fatally shot by police at Dreyfoos School of the Arts, she said the man was "murdered," drawing ire from a police group.

Palm Beach County School Board member Debra Robinson

Debra Robinson asked her fellow Palm Beach County School Board members Wednesday to acknowledge the death of Romen Phelps, who a West Palm Beach officer fatally shot May 12 after Phelps crashed a van into his alma mater and started roaming campus grounds. Witnesses said Phelps appeared unarmed. During a fight with two officers, the off-duty officer killed Phelps, the city police department has said.

“I’d like to have a moment of silence for Romen Phelps, the young man that was murdered on the campus of Drefyoos, if you would please,” Robinson said. Board members bowed their heads and closed their eyes for about eight seconds.

Romen Phelps

The West Palm Beach Fraternal Order of Police took exception to how Robinson described the killing of Phelps, 33. “Her baseless assertion that Mr. Phelps’ death was murder is both dangerous and irresponsible,” the union said Thursday in a news release. “Murder” means a suspect ntended to kill.

If an “average citizen” hears what Robinson said, they might think she knows more about the case than the public does, said union President Adam Myers, a West Palm Beach police sergeant. “Then they draw connotations about the officer involved,” he said. “Using a word such as that has unintended consequences.”

Myers’s organization demanded that Robinson take back what she said and publicly apologize.

Not Debra Robinson's purpose to convey 'criminality'

Robinson emailed Myers on Thursday to make amends.

“Please allow this email to serve as an apology for the misuse of the word ‘murder,’” Robinson wrote. “I actually had to look it up to understand clearly that the word includes criminality and intentionality. It was not my purpose to convey either. I have no reason to believe that the officer walked in with any such intent.”

Story continues

School Board members on Wednesday were discussing school safety in the wake of the shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school May 27, where an 18-year-old man intruded on campus and killed 19 young children and two teachers.

“I was disturbed that no one was acknowledging the loss of life on one of our campuses and in my frustration, I used the wrong word,” Robinson said in her email.

“I think her main goal was trying to recognize the tragic passing of Romen Phelps,” Myers said Friday. “My response was I understand,” he said, but his group would still like Robinson to publicly apologize.

“I would say the ball is in their court,” Robinson said Friday. “I’ve always supported school police. And so it's basically like, 'Sorry I used the wrong word.' So, you know, hopefully they'll accept the apology. It's like live and learn and move on for me.”

On what would become the last day of his life, Phelps, driving his white cargo van, barreled past a Dreyfoos gate and crashed into a palm tree. Then he got out and went into school buildings, student witnesses said.

Phelps at one point in the school's theater fought a school police officer before an off-duty West Palm Beach officer responding to a call intervened. Phelps “violently attacked” the officer, West Palm Beach police said, forcing the officer to shoot him.

Police say Romen Phelps was 'erratic' and 'violent'

Department spokesman Mike Jachles said at the time that Phelps was “erratic” and “violent” while “running around an occupied campus.” The department hasn’t said whether Phelps was armed, or whether police tried to use less-than-lethal force to subdue him before shooting.

Students told The Palm Beach Post that they saw Phelps limping and that he did not appear to have any weapon.

In the past, when West Palm Beach officers fatally shot armed people, the department was quick to assert that the victims were armed.

On Aug. 23, 2014, officer Jason Barquin fatally shot Anthony L. Brown. The department said in a news release that week that Brown, a suspected bicycle thief, fired a semiautomatic handgun at the officer. Barquin was justified in shooting Brown, the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office decided in February 2015.

On Jan. 25, 2009, officer Craig Davis chased and fatally shot Dijon Williams of Riviera Beach. West Palm police said the next day that Williams turned around during the pursuit and pointed a .45 caliber gun at Davis.

On July 12, 2001, officer John Leonard fatally shot Gerald Hollis, who the officer said was a burglar armed with knives moving toward him. The department released that information the next day. The state attorney cleared Leonard in September that year.

Unlike those times, West Palm police have not released basic information about the Phelps shooting, such as the officer’s name.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting. Neither the state agency or city police have released the officer’s body camera footage.

The officer has invoked Marsy’s Law, which is intended to allow crime victims to shield their names from public records and to protect themselves from intimidation.

Myers acknowledged that more information about what happened would help make things clearer. “It would benefit the public in general to be given some type of information because if you don't have information, people draw their own conclusions.”

Chris Persaud is The Palm Beach Post's data reporter. Email him at cpersaud@pbpost.com.

