School board to mull responses to use of Braves mascot in Benson, Minnesota

Dec. 20—BENSON — Benson School Board members next month will review responses from the state's tribal communities and the

Tribal Nations Education Committee

to the school district's request to continue the use of the Braves name and logo.

The

Benson Public Schools

received several responses by the Friday deadline, but the responses are mixed, according to Superintendent of Schools Dennis Laumeyer.

"(They) are not all cut and dried as to yes, we oppose this or oppose that or don't oppose that. (We) get some on each side," Laumeyer told the West Central Tribune.

Legislation approved in the last session prohibits public schools from using names, symbols or images of American Indian tribes beginning Sept. 1, 2025, unless a district obtains an exemption. The Benson School District submitted requests for an exemption, as required by state statute, to the state's 11 tribal nations and Tribal Nations Education Committee.

The Tribal Nations Education Committee advocates for American Indian students in Minnesota. State statute directs the commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Education to seek consultation with the committee "on all issues relating to American Indian education."

The Benson district has been wrestling with the issue of whether to continue the Braves mascot and logo since the legislation was approved in the last session.

The superintendent said he is completing an inventory of what it would require to change the name and logo, and will present that information to school board members at their first meeting in January when they also will review the responses to the exemption request.

At this point, he is estimating that it will cost the district $1 million if it replaces the name and logo. The estimate is based on everything from changing out new gymnasium floors and scoreboards to letterheads and school colors.

The legislation provides no funding toward the expense.

The cost is a challenge. "The school districts just don't have those types of things in their budgets," Laumeyer said.

Along with reviewing the responses received to date, the school will continue to work with the

Minnesota Department of Education

and the

American Indian Education Office

within the department, Laumeyer said.

"It will be a process that we look at to make a decision on what the next steps are."

The district will also reach out to the Department of Education and local legislators as to the possibility of funding assistance if a change is made.

The Benson Schools originally used "Plowboys" as the school name, but it was changed to the Braves in the 1940s and it has remained the name and mascot for 78 years.