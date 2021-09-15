Our School Board Refused To Mandate Masks. Now Things Are Bad. Really Bad.

Sadie Kneidel
·6 min read
The author after a long day of making COVID calls. (Photo: Courtesy of Sadie Kneidel)
The author after a long day of making COVID calls. (Photo: Courtesy of Sadie Kneidel)

Note: This piece was written on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Let me start by saying how much I love the public schools in our rural North Carolina county.

My son has had a wonderful experience at our local elementary school, when he’s been able to attend, over the past three years. Over those same three years, I’ve worked for our district as the Spanish-language liaison.

Now, let me start again by saying how much my heart is broken.

Those three years have been years marked by COVID-19. My son’s kindergarten year, cut short. His first grade year, with three different teachers, a period of virtual school, six months of home schooling, two months in person. Second grade, now, defies description.

I haven’t said much to anyone about what I’m witnessing. I have to connect with people on all sides of the spectrum without putting them off, so I can get them the information they need. I flow like water through beliefs, terrors, confusions, desperations. With each phone call, I close my eyes and try to make myself a blank slate, until I can read where this person is at and respond as compassionately, as firmly, as helpfully, as urgently, as effectively as I can.

In the high country of Appalachia, with fewer than 18,000 residents in our county, it took COVID a while to reach us. But it’s here now. Since 7:30 this morning, I’ve done nothing but make COVID calls. In normal times, my job involves a variety of things: tutoring newly arrived students; interpreting Individualized Education Programs; refereeing meetings with counselors and principals; translating documents; relaying messages about soccer practice, the school play, a forgotten trumpet. But now it’s just COVID. All day and every day, COVID.

Yesterday, I foolishly didn’t look at my email for a few hours. It turned out I’d missed an entire class going into quarantine ― a dozen students whom I failed to call, who showed up to school this morning only to be sent home again. “But my child was wearing his mask,” one mother says, bewildered, when I finally call. “Why does he have to quarantine?” Because the other child, the positive case, was not wearing a mask, I explain.

Against the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state Health and Human Services toolkit, our local health department and our school nurses, our local school board has decided to not require masks. As a result, roughly 10% of our school community is in quarantine. Based on our district’s COVID policy, most of these children would not be in quarantine if their classmates had been wearing masks. A estimate of the incidence rate within our school system is 1175/100k, almost six times the CDC’s threshold for “highest risk of transmission in schools.”

I make call after call. “I’m so sorry. Your child has been exposed. You need to come pick her up.” “I’m sorry, yes, I know you had to ask off work yesterday too. Yes, I know he just had a test last week.” “I’m so sorry. I know that she just got well on Friday.” “Yes, if he has a cough, you should take him for a test.” “The fever still isn’t better? Ay, and the little ones? Yes, you’d better call your doctor.” “Yes, señora, I understand that you would feel safer keeping them all home this week, but if you do, they’ll be counted absent.”

A parent calls me to ask anxiously, 'Is it safe for the children to be at school?' 'Not really,' I say. Three days later, she calls to tell me her two oldest are home sick. Before I can hang up, another mom beeps in: four children, all sick, fevers, coughs, the second one coughing so hard she can’t catch her breath.

It starts before I’ve had breakfast. A mother calls: She is not allowed to take another day off work. A father laments: I don’t have a car to come pick up my child. Another dad: I’m the only one who can drive. I have the car at work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Where can I get him tested before or after those hours? A mom who thought a quarantine is supposed to last 40 days because the word for “quarantine” (cuarentena) is so similar to the word for “forty” (cuarenta). A mom who says she heard that you can die from the vaccine and is genuinely afraid to get it, although both her children have been in quarantine longer than they’ve been in school, and are now home with fevers as they await the results of their second tests of the school year. A parent who calls me to ask anxiously, “Is it safe for the children to be at school?” “Not really,” I say. Three days later, she calls to tell me her two oldest are home sick. Before I can hang up, another mom beeps in: four children, all sick, fevers, coughs, the second one coughing so hard she can’t catch her breath. They’re heading to pick up a nebulizer.

Between calls, I find myself resting my forehead on the desk.

At the end of last year, a student and I talked about her transition to a new school this fall. Her family fled here from a conflict-filled country to the south; her sister was just freed from months in Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention. Another transition for her felt ominous. “Will you still come see me?” she asked nervously. “What if I don’t know where to go?”

“I’ll be there,” I promised. “I’ll find you. We’ll figure it out together.”

Well. I haven’t been there. I haven’t found her. She’s been in quarantine already. She’s currently at home sick. I’m home with my son. Even if I could go see her, should I? Would it be safe? What will her test results be this time? What would have happened if I’d gone? I wonder if she feels afraid and lonely in the new school. I wonder if she feels like I’ve let her down. I feel like I’ve let her down.

I think about all the kids being let down right now. Missing their English lessons, their speech therapy, their football practice, their dance classes. Failing their tests, a lump in their throats, unable to do the packets of worksheets sent home. Anxious parents hovering, encouraging, scolding, not able to help them because they don’t speak the language. Our local health department reports that 79% of the kids in quarantine right now are there because of school contacts, not household contacts. If everyone were wearing a mask, how much of this could not be happening? Truly, it breaks my heart.

As for our family, we kept our son home the first two days of school, to see how things would go. Days 3-5, school was closed due to flooding. By the next Monday, his class was in quarantine for all of week two. The third week, they went for one day, and then there was an early dismissal and another day of closure due to another storm. After that, we withdrew him. We’re so privileged to be able to do so. And it, too, breaks my heart.

They say that anger covers sadness or fear. I’ve had my angry moments. I’ve felt the fear. And now I’m just sad.

Sadie Kneidel (she/her/hers) is a writer and naturalist with degrees in Spanish, women’s and gender studies, and clinical mental health counseling. She is proud to provide Spanish-language services to her local community in western North Carolina.

Do you have a compelling personal story you’d like to see published on HuffPost? Find out what we’re looking for here and send us a pitch!

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

More From HuffPost Personal...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Judge temporary order allows Iowa schools to mandate masks

    A federal judge on Monday ordered the state of Iowa to immediately halt enforcement of a law that prevents school boards from ordering masks to be worn to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Judge Robert Pratt said in an order signed Monday that the law passed in May substantially increases the risk of several children with health conditions of contracting COVID-19. Pratt said he has looked at data on the effectiveness of masks to reduce spread of the virus and agrees with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics on mask wearing in schools.

  • Three Richland 2 school board members walk out of meeting after contract dispute

    “As a chair, I’ve never seen this happen before. I’ve never seen this and I have been an educator for 30-plus years.”

  • Iowa governor says she will appeal judge's order to allow mask mandates in schools

    The governor of Iowa has said she will appeal a temporary order by a federal judge that aims to allow schools to enforce use of face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which has killed more than 6,300 people in the state. "We will appeal and exercise every legal option we have to uphold state law and defend the rights and liberties afforded to any American citizen protected by our constitution," Republican Governor Kim Reynolds said in a tweet https://twitter.com/IAGovernor/status/1437519087178031107 on Monday night. A federal judge had earlier ordered the state to immediately stop enforcing a law passed in May that prevents school boards from ordering use of face masks, saying the law substantially increased the risks of catching the disease for children with health conditions.

  • Pope Francis wraps up trip to Hungary and Slovakia

    Pope Francis wrapped up on Wednesday his trip to Hungary and Slovakia, during which he urged the predominantly Catholic countries not to close up and to avoid using religion for politics. On the last day of his journey, Francis presided over an open air Mass for more than 50,000 people at a national shrine in Western Slovakia, traditionally popular with women in difficult marriages. The shrine of Our Lady of the Seven Sorrows in Sastin, near the borders with the Czech Republic and Austria, has its origins in the 16th century when, according to a legend, the wife of a count who mistreated her prayed to the Madonna to change him.

  • Bill pre-filed to require Ky. middle and high schools to teach history of racism

    “I pre-filed this education bill in 2020 and again in 2021 at the request of” Jefferson County Public Schools students, Attica Scott, D-Louisville, told the Herald-Leader.

  • Portugal fully vaccinates 80% of population against COVID-19

    Portugal has fully inoculated 80% of its population against the coronavirus, official data showed, becoming one of the world's most vaccinated nations as authorities gradually drop most COVID-19 restrictions. According to a Reuters tracker, Portugal and the United Arab Emirates have the same rate of complete vaccinations, jointly leading the world. The southern European nation, which at the start of this year battled what was then the world's worst coronavirus surge, has vaccinated around 8.2 million people out of its population of just over 10 million, health authority DGS said late on Tuesday.

  • School Bus Driver Shortage Impacting Texas Students

    School Bus Driver Shortage Impacting Texas Students

  • The Missouri school district where I used to teach targeted me simply for being gay

    John Wallis’ straight colleagues didn’t have to sign a letter saying they’d hide who they are. Why should he? | Opinion

  • No injuries reported after bus with 15 on board ends up on parked car

    More than a dozen students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

  • NY school district faces bus driver shortage as students return

    The pandemic has impacted the new school year in less obvious ways in New York, where one school district is dealing with a shortage of bus drivers.

  • Pfizer expects to have safety and efficacy data for its COVID-19 vaccine in children in late September

    Pfizer Inc. expects to share data about the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with BioNTech SE for children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old by the end of September, with plans to file for emergency authorization in the U.S. in early October, according to remarks made by company executives on Tuesday. Clinical data for children 6 months old to 5 years old is expected shortly after. "All of that depends on having a positive outcome on the data, right? I'm assuming tha

  • As quarantines mount, students, teachers struggle to keep up

    Boca Ciega High senior Matthew McCrary has a message for Pinellas County school district leaders: All the quarantines taking place are wreaking havoc on learning. “It is very difficult,” McCrary said, offering the example of him sitting in the school auditorium four of seven periods one recent day because so many teachers were out. “We don’t get assignments and we’re falling behind.” This was ...

  • US teacher suspended for reportedly using N-word in classroom discussion

    Video shows Georgia art teacher sitting on a desk and asking students if it was OK for her to use the word if ‘I date a Black guy’ Newton school officials said in a statement: ‘Ms Alexandrea Boyington is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of our investigation.’ Photograph: Mint Images/Getty Images/Mint Images RF A teacher in Georgia was suspended after being filmed using the N-word in the classroom. Alexandrea Boyington, an art teacher at Alcovy high school in Newton county, w

  • Latest: Alaska's biggest hospital begins rationing treatment

    Alaska’s largest hospital has begun rationing care, saying it has been overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients. Providence Alaska Medical Center said Tuesday it will prioritize resources and treatment to those patients who have the potential to benefit the most. Alaska, like other places, has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the delta variant of the coronavirus.

  • Where Des Moines metro schools stand on masks after Iowa ban blocked

    Des Moines metro schools are relying on guidance from their boards for how they should move forward after Iowa's law banning mask mandates in schools was blocked by a federal judge.Driving the news: The judge's temporary restraining order issued Monday means schools can decide for themselves once again if they want to require students and staff to wear masks.Gov. Kim Reynolds condemned the decision, saying it ignores parental choice.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscri

  • Largest colleges push student vaccines with mandates, prizes

    At most of the largest U.S. public universities, students are under no obligation to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Where mandates face political opposition, schools are relying on incentives and outreach to get more students vaccinated. An analysis by The Associated Press shows 26 of the nation’s 50 largest public university campuses are not requiring vaccination, representing roughly 55% of students enrolled at those schools.

  • Woman Pulled To Her Death After Train Doors Close Between Herself And Tethered Dog

    The woman alighted from the San Francisco train “at the very last second" and the dog remained on board, transit officials said.

  • The Fatal Flaws of Conservatives Championing the ‘Recklessly Unmasked’

    Whether they’re shrouding their policy preferences under “originalist” jurisprudence or mounting angry defenses of the Western intellectual tradition against perceived threats from Critical Race Theory, American conservatives are fond of framing their arguments in terms of a rigid code of fixed ideals. They pride themselves on their allegiance to a moral code, a firm compass […]

  • Illinois School Board Adjourns Meeting amid Fierce Debate Over Masking

    Members of an Illinois school board voted unanimously on Monday night to adjourn a meeting of the board until a later date after a community member refused to wear a mask during a heated public-comment portion of the meeting.

  • DeSantis dumps standardized testing in Florida schools

    JACKSONVILLE, Florida — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced public schools in Florida will no longer administer end-of-year state testing and will instead rely on year-round monitoring to assess student progress.