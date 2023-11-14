School Board Says ‘Oklahoma’ Can Move Forward With Transgender Lead

A Texas teenager’s part in the high school musical has been reinstated after school leaders originally took it away. Around 60 people spoke in support at the Sherman ISD school board meeting of 17-year-old Max Hightower. Max, who is transgender, was cast as a male lead in "Oklahoma." He and other LGBTQ+ students were cut from the production. School leaders citing “the sex of the role as identified in the script will be used when casting.”

View comments