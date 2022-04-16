School board seeks $54.2 million from county

Gaston County Schools' logo

Gaston County Schools want a $2.7 million bump in county funding next year.

The school board gave its $54.2 million budget request to commissioners Tuesday during a meeting with the county board.

Commissioners will make a decision on the request when they pass a new county budget by July 1, the start of its fiscal year.

The 5.24% requested increase will help the school system cover higher costs related to inflation, new programs and projects.

Inflation will add 2.3% next year for the purchase of goods and services, and up to 4.7% for utility costs. according to the school system. The school system asked for $578,000 more to cover those costs.

About $445,000 of the increase spending will cover state mandated increases in employee benefits, including health insurance and employer retirement contributions, said

Gaston County Schools also requested $1.6 million more to give non teaching employees — custodians, bus drivers and administrative support — and certified employees — teachers, guidance counselors and media specialists — pay increases. Another $500,000 will go toward teacher pay supplements.

Gaston County Schools’ request includes a $500,000 increase in annual teacher supplements.

The supplemental funding serves as an additional payment of $628 for 2,750 employees who are teachers or instructional support personnel.

Gaston County Schools also requested an additional $6.3 million to fund construction projects, preventative maintenance and repairs across the school district’s 5.2 million square feet of buildings.

