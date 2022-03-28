School board vote signals end of an education era at Rutherford County Schools

Bill Spurlock has agreed to shorten his contract as the leader of Rutherford County Schools, and on Monday morning his school board approved the contract amendment.

Under Monday's agreement, Spurlock will end his contract one year early — June 30.

Spurlock was not present at the time of the vote.

The move finalizes Spurlock's tenure with one of the fastest-growing — and academically successful — public school districts in Tennessee. He led the school district's education efforts during the worst pandemic of modern times.

The move in front of approximately 30 community members occurred weeks after school board members admonished his leadership and demeanor as director of schools.

Spurlock previously led 49,300 students at 50 county schools, as well as the school district's 5,800 employees and contractors.

A former Oakland High principal, Spurlock, accepted promotion to replace retired Schools Director Don Odom on July 1, 2018.

In early March, school board members submitted evaluations of Spurlock's performance. The document included a litany of critical comments.

"He has called many board members naïve and tried to intimidate them."

"He's a bully."

Spurlock earns an annual salary of $166,633.

Spurlock's initial contact was scheduled to run through June 30, 2023.

Spurlock established Virtual School

Prior to becoming director in 2018, Spurlock served for about a decade as principal at Oakland High, transforming the school previously designated by state education leaders as a high priority school to a dramatic academic turnaround. Spurlock continued to promote an existing International Baccalaureate curriculum for high achievers at Oakland and stressed career and technical education offerings, including the establishment of mechatronics — technology combining electronics and mechanical engineering training and certification.

Before working at Oakland, Spurlock served as assistant principal at Riverdale High.

The Virtual School started with an initial plan to open in August 2020 with 100 students. Enrollment this school year quadrupled to a Dec. 7 count of 433 students.

Recent leaders of Rutherford County Schools

Hulon Watson: Retired December 2002 after serving five years

Harry Gill Jr.: Retired June 2012 after serving nine years

Don Odom: Retired June 2018 after serving six years

