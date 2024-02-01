School board to vote Tuesday on superintendent's contract. Here's everything you need to know:

The contract for the superintendent of Alachua County Public Schools is scheduled to be voted on by school board members on Tuesday. Here’s a look at what has happened so far and what Shane Andrew is requesting as superintendent — after the decision to conduct a national search to replace him was reversed.

What did he propose?

A prior iteration of Andrew’s contract, proposed by himself in December 2023, suggested he be paid $225,000 a year from December 2023 to December 2026. Andrew also asked for a 3 or 4% raise each year beginning in July 2024, 20 weeks of severance pay and an $800 monthly allowance for car expenses.

Interim Superintendent Shane Andrew speaks during the swearing-in ceremony at the Alachua County Public Schools district board room on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.

What's the history here?

Former Superintendent Carlee Simon — Andrew’s predecessor — was paid $175,000 a year and given a $650 monthly car allowance. Andrew's current contract is similar; it includes a salary of $175,000 and an $800 monthly car allowance.

Andrew has been serving as “interim” superintendent, as when he was brought on in March 2022 the school board was in agreement to conduct a search for a new superintendent in January 2024 while honoring Andrew’s contract through summer 2024. This would have allowed the districtwide rezoning process to be completed under Andrew’s leadership, let him return to his previous role at the district and hire a new superintendent.

However, the finalization of Andrew’s contract comes a few months after a split school board decided to call off the search to replace him in October 2023 and to keep Andrew beyond his existing contract.

What would he be paid?

Andrew’s new proposed contract, to be voted upon on Feb. 6, would pay him $190,000 a year (a $35,000 decrease from his initial proposal) in addition to an $800 monthly car allowance and a $2,000 “special qualification salary”, or bonus, each year dependent upon his ability to meet certification requirements established by the Florida Department of Education. It also includes 20 weeks of severance pay unless he is fired for misconduct.

What other benefits would he receive?

The board also will provide Andrew with a cellphone for business-related communications and a credit card for business-related expenses as well as travel reimbursement.

Additionally, if he is rated effective or highly effective by a majority of board members on his annual evaluation, Andrew will receive an automatic salary increase equal to the average of the step and percentage raise increase received by all district administrative employees, which would be effective July 1 of the applicable year.

The school board also will contribute an amount equal to 10% of Andrew's annual salary to his supplemental retirement investment plan or account, beginning retroactively July 1, 2023.

His vacation and sick leave will accrue, accumulate and be paid on the same basis as administrative employees of the school board.

How would he be evaluated?

Andrew will be required to report to the school board annually by July 31 of each contract year on progress related to the strategic plan and strategic initiatives. Board members will individually evaluate him on or before Aug. 1 each year.

When would this take effect?

Andrew's contract was initially meant to be voted on in December 2023 but was eventually pushed to February 2024. Attendees of the December school board meeting voiced their disappointment with Andrew’s proposed contract, which was presented amidst the district’s failure to meet the state’s Oct. 1 deadline for negotiating teacher salaries.If approved on Feb. 6, Andrew’s new contract will go into effect this month and remain in full effect until June 30, 2027.

