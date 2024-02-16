School book challenges hijacked by ‘bad actors,’ DeSantis says

The big story: Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida is not banning school books.

He does have a problem, though, with activists he says are advancing a narrative that it’s happening. During a Thursday news conference, DeSantis criticized community residents who “object to every book under the sun,” along with educators who remove numerous titles from circulation and then blame the state law.

Books with graphic sex do not belong in schools, he said. But that doesn’t mean getting rid of classics just because sex is mentioned, DeSantis continued, suggesting that taking such actions is not in students’ best interest.

“If people are abusing the process to try to muddy the waters, then I think we need to have some reforms,” he said.

Floridians who have been filing book challenges, and those who have opposed many of them, said a better written law could help resolve the issue. Read more here.

One Orange County School Board member framed the book challenge debate as a battle between good and evil, Florida Politics reports.

Also at the news conference, DeSantis and education commissioner Manny Diaz blasted a Miami-Dade County school for seeking parent permission to let children attend a Black History Month speech. The issue, Diaz said, was much the same — misinterpretation of state law to perpetuate a false narrative, the Miami Herald reports.

Hot topics

Unions: At least eight teacher union locals have failed to meet the state’s recently enacted 60% membership threshold, throwing their futures into question, WLRN reports.

Testing: National test scores show Florida high school students are losing ground in math compared to peers in other states, WTVT reports.

Teacher pay: The Leon County School Board approved a contract deal that would add $5.12 million to teacher pay, the Tallahassee Democrat reports.

Social media: A Senate committee advanced legislation tying a ban on minors’ social media access to proposed age verification for online porn sites, Florida Politics reports. Parental rights were not included in the latest version, which differs from House bills.

Religious persecution: Few students have taken up Florida’s offer to waive application fees if they transfer to a state university to flee religious persecution, Fresh Take Florida reports.

Recovery schools: Students overcoming substance abuse can attend specialty high schools in Pasco and Pinellas counties that provide a combination of counseling and academics, WUSF reports.

Hands-on education: Students at a Polk County private school based on a 10-acre botanical farm learn through agriculture, WTVT reports.

Guns at schools: Leon County school district officials reported a decline in the number of guns discovered on campuses, and said their new safety program is showing signs of success, WTXL reports.

Construction projects: A 20-year-old Bay County charter school broke ground on a new building so it can put its fourth and fifth graders into permanent classrooms instead of portables, WMBB reports. • Florida A&M University secured a $97.5 million loan to fund construction of a new 700-bed dormitory, the Tallahassee Democrat reports.

From the court docket ... A group that has opposed changes at New College has paused its federal lawsuit against the school, the Herald-Tribune reports. • A Lee County family has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the school district over concerns about how their child was treated on a high school baseball team, WINK reports.

Don’t miss a story. Here’s a link to yesterday’s roundup.

Before you go ... Is this supposed to be a sequel? A reboot, maybe? It does look cool, though.