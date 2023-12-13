School briefs: State Sen. Donato announces page program

Dec. 13—Apply for Senate Page Program

The Indiana Senate is now accepting applications for the 2024 Senate Page Program, said State Sen. Stacey Donato (R-Logansport).

Through the full-day program, students in grades six through 12 tour Indiana's Statehouse, listen to debates and help staff with age-appropriate tasks. Students also have the opportunity to meet their state senator.

"Learning about state government and how it works is incredibly important, especially for our young Hoosiers," Donato said. "This is such a valuable program and experience for any student, and I love watching students utilize this opportunity in Senate District 18 each year."

The Senate Page Program will begin in January and run through February. Pages are scheduled for Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays during the legislative session. They begin their day at 8:30 a.m. and are dismissed at 3:30 p.m. Groups serve together on Wednesdays. Serving as a page is considered an excused absence from school. Positions fill quickly, so it is important to apply early.

For more information or to apply, visit www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/Page-Program.

Schools to release early

Peru will end its school day early for the total solar eclipse April 8, 2024. Peru Community Schools will send its students home around 1 p.m., after lunch.

The goal is to avoid dismissal and bus routes occurring at the same time of the eclipse.

The solar eclipse is expected to occur around 3:04 p.m. The entire state of Indiana will experience at least 90% totality with a large swath of the state experiencing 100% totality (when the moon blocks out the entire sun).

Peru Superintendent Jaime Cole said the school district might reschedule a couple after-school events for April 8.

The total solar eclipse is expected to draw thousands of visitors to the Hoosier state.

The Peru school board approved for early release last month.

IUK to preview eclipse

Indiana University Kokomo will host a series of events in the lead up to the first total solar eclipse in north central Indiana in more than 200 years.

The events are hosted through IUK's KEY (Kokomo Experience and You) Academy. Events include:

—Feb. 12: "What is an eclipse, and what to expect in totality." Register at https://tinyurl.com/3ab6epx2.

—Feb. 26: An evening with Phil Plait, author of The Bad Astronomer newsletter. The evening begins with dinner at 5:30 p.m. in the Main Building Havens Conference Room with a presentation at 7 p.m. in Havens Auditorium. Register at https://tinyurl.com/57catxw2.

—March 11: Eclipse photography, videography and citizen science projects. Learn from experts how to safely capture images from the eclipse. Register at https://tinyurl.com/bar2t3va.

—March 25: Eclipses from a Different Perspective: Participants will consider eclipses through the lens of multiple cultures, sciences, arts and history. Register at https://tinyurl.com/4jp872hh.

—April 8: KEY Academy reception starting at 1:30 p.m., followed by eclipse viewing. Register at https://tinyurl.com/495mursj.

—Advance registration is required. Participants can register for the entire series for $140 or individual sessions.

—Tickets for the Feb. 26 dinner and event are $50 — all other sessions are $25 per experience. Sessions will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. in Kresge Auditorium unless otherwise noted. Register for the full series at https://tinyurl.com/4szevzxd.