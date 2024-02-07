School budget cuts slammed by headteachers

Primary, secondary and special schools could be affected by the proposed budget cuts

Headteachers in Conwy county have signed a letter condemning proposed cuts to school budgets.

Conwy council has indicated that funding could be cut by 6-10%, although the exact number has not been decided.

Headteachers warned the most vulnerable children needing extra support would suffer the most.

The council said it had "no choice" but to reduce its spending, "just like other authorities across the UK".

The council faces a financial black hole of £25m and is likely to cut services across the board.

It could also raise council tax by as much as 11%.

The letter is being sent to parents of children attending primary, secondary, and special schools across the county.

"It is fair to say that any cut being proposed on schools is going to make setting a balanced budget an extremely challenging situation for headteachers and governing bodies," the letter reads.

"The financial situation in schools is now critical and there can be no doubt that further cuts to school budgets will have a significant impact on what we can provide for our pupils.

Every headteacher in Conwy county has criticised the council's proposals

“This year we foresee that a significant majority of Conwy schools will struggle to set a balanced budget. If they are unable to do so, then they will need to cut costs which will inevitably lead to staff reductions and redundancies."

Cllr Charlie McCoubrey, leader of Conwy County Borough Council, said: “All councillors at Conwy County Borough Council are fully aware of the funding shortfall that the council faces as a result of national pay awards, inflation, energy and fuel prices, and the increased demand for services.

“Just like other authorities across the UK, the council will have no choice but to reduce its expenditure in a number of areas and raise additional income, which is likely to have an impact on the level of services provided.

“It is inevitable that when councillors meet to finalise the budget on 29 February, they will have some difficult decisions to make.”