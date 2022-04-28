School bus with 23 children on board flips over after driver crashes into it

A school bus with 23 children on board flips over after a driver crashes into it. The driver was allegedly racing another car at more than 100 miles per hour before the impact, and he is facing felony charges. A witness said the car did not stop.

