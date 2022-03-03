School bus with 35 elementary students aboard crashed Wednesday, charges still pending

No injuries were reported after the crash. All of the students made it safely to school on a different bus after the incident.

WAYNESBORO — A 2011 Kia Forte struck a student-filled Augusta County school bus Wednesday morning as it was making a left turn, according to Virginia State Police.

None of the 35 students or the bus driver were injured from the crash. The Kia Forte driver, Harold Crawford Jr., 37, of Waynesboro, was uninjured and wearing a seatbelt.

The bus was turning left onto Dooms Crossing Road when Crawford, the Kia Forte driver, was turning left onto East Side Highway.

The students were taken to Hugh K. Cassell Elementary School later that day.

"As students were checked by emergency personnel, they were placed on another school bus, which took them to school," Kelly Troxell, assistant to the county's superintendent, said. "A school administrator rode the bus with them."

Parents and guardians of the students on the bus were notified of the incident and the children's well-being.

"Support staff also met the students at school upon their arrival in case further assistance was needed," Troxell said.

The crash remains under investigation with charges pending.

More: Augusta County Sheriff's Office seeks missing Weyers Cave man

More: PD: Staunton police car rammed, authorities jail woman after chase on Richmond Avenue

— Katelyn Waltemyer (she/her) is the government watchdog reporter for The News Leader. Have a news tip on local government? Or a good feature? You can reach Katelyn at kwaltemyer@newsleader.com. Follow her on Twitter @Kate_Waltemyer.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Augusta County students uninjured after Kia Forte slams into school bus