School bus aide charged after Franklin student, 6, strangled by wheelchair seatbelt

A 27-year-old New Brunswick woman who works as a school bus aide has been charged with the death of a 6-year-old child with disabilities, after the girl was strangled by the seatbelt of her wheelchair on the way to an extended school year program.

Franklin police responded shortly after 9 a.m. Monday to a township school on a report of an unresponsive child, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said, where arriving officers administered CPR to the girl who later died an area hospital.

McDonald said the girl, who was secured in her wheelchair at the back of the bus by the aide, Amanda Davila, slumped in her seat during the ride, causing the four-point harness which secured her to the chair to become tight around her neck and blocked her airway.

According to the prosecutor, Davila was seated toward the front of the bus and was using a cellphone with ear buds in both ears during the ride.

She has been charged with manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child, both second-degree crimes, and was being held in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing,

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at 732-873-5533 or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

