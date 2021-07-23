School bus brawl sends two police officers to the hospital

Two police officers were hospitalized Friday after they were injured in a Boston school bus fight.

The two officers responded to the scene around 8 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about the fight, said police. Upon arrival, a student bit one officer and kicked the other in the head.

"Violence of any kind is not tolerated in the Boston Public Schools," a district statement read. "Our buses are an extension of our classrooms."

The bus was transporting students to a summer learning program when the fight allegedly broke out between three students, police said. It is unclear why the fight started.

After the fight, one child was taken to a local hospital with a minor injury sustained before the officers arrived on the scene. Both officers' injuries were non-life-threatening, but the officers were taken to the hospital.

A total of four adults were taken to the hospital, according to the Boston Globe.

"The situation will be fully evaluated, appropriate support will be provided, and any disciplinary actions will be taken in accordance with the BPS Code of Conduct," the district statement read.

