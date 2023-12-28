School bus camera captures reckless truck driver in Minnesota nearly hit children

Authorities in Minnesota are looking for a truck driver who almost hit a couple of school kids as they were getting off the bus in Willow River, a small town about 100 miles north of Minneapolis.

In a post on Facebook, the Pine County Sheriff's Office said that the incident took place a little before 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 as children were exiting the school bus.

Video footage from the incident shows the vehicle, identified as a 1994 Red Ford Ranger truck with Minnesota plate 116KPL, swerving past a white van that had stopped to let children getting off the school bus pass. The truck narrowly missed the children who were able to quickly dash towards safety.

The video also shows that the bus had its stop arm out, which the truck driver ignored and sped past.

Authorities have requested the public's help in finding the driver of this vehicle. Anyone with information on the incident is requested to contact the sheriff's office at (320) 629-8380.

