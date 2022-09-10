School bus, with children onboard, struck by gunfire on Milwaukee's north side

Drake Bentley, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
·1 min read

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting on the north side Friday that left one man injured.

Police said an occupied school bus also was struck during the incident. Nobody on the school bus was injured.

Around 4:49 p.m., on the 4300 block of West Capitol Drive, police said an unknown suspect fired several shots at a vehicle, striking a 25-year-old Milwaukee man.

The man was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which won't be fatal, police said.

The school bus that was struck was carrying two 13-year-old boys and the driver, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man.

Police do not have anyone in custody. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

    A shooting outside Bullwinkle's Saloon in Minneapolis during the early hours of Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, left one person dead and two injured. Surveillance video captured the shooting, on which you can hear nearly 20 gunshots. Here's a breakdown of what happens in the video: - 0:00 - A white vehicle drives by the bar. - 0:25 - Gunshots ring out - 0:29 - People start fleeing - 0:30 - Gray vehicle speeds off - 0:32 - More gunshots are fired - 0:36 - More gunshots are fired - 0:40 - Gunshots still being fired - 1:05 - Truck that's been parked near the bar drives forward - 1:11 - Surveillance video gets a bit choppy, and remains choppy for the duration of the video - 1:15 - White truck drives by - 2:22 - Law enforcement lights are visible in the frame - 4:10 - Vehicles continue to leave the nearby parking lot - 5:45 - Crowds gather outside the bar, numerous vehicles on the street - 7:39 - What looks like crime scene tap is being put up outside the bar and across the street