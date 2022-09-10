School bus, with children onboard, struck by gunfire on Milwaukee's north side

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting on the north side Friday that left one man injured.

Police said an occupied school bus also was struck during the incident. Nobody on the school bus was injured.

Around 4:49 p.m., on the 4300 block of West Capitol Drive, police said an unknown suspect fired several shots at a vehicle, striking a 25-year-old Milwaukee man.

The man was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which won't be fatal, police said.

The school bus that was struck was carrying two 13-year-old boys and the driver, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man.

Police do not have anyone in custody. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

