School Bus Crash Sends 5 Students Sent to Hospital
A school bus carrying children in Ohio had a rollover crash. Body camera video from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows the aftermath of the accident. Authorities say the bus tried to negotiate a curve, but drove off the right side of the road. It hit multiple traffic signs before it overturned in a ditch. There were 20 people onboard when the crash happened, at around 2:30 in the afternoon. Five students and the bus driver were taken to the hospital.