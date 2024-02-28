School bus crashes in Wakulla County with kids on board, FHP says

A school bus carrying 16 students Wednesday crashed into a SUV on its way to Crawfordville Elementary School, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The bus was on Crawfordville Highway. As it turned left onto Taff Drive "it failed to maintain a single lane," colliding with the SUV stopped at a stop sign, according to a news release.

No one was injured.

Some parents came to where it wrecked — less than three miles from the school — and picked up their children to take them to school, FHP spokesperson Patricia Shaw said.

Another bus was sent to take the rest of the students to school.

Elena Barrera can be reached at ebarrera@tallahassee.com. Follow her on X @elenabarreraaa.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FHP: Wakulla County school bus crashes on way to elementary school