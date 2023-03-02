School bus driver accused of touching 3 girls inappropriately, Louisiana police say

A school bus driver and trusted “family friend” accused of molesting young girls is behind bars, Louisiana police and news outlets reported.

Jeffrey Wetekamm, 60, of Kenner, was arrested Feb. 28 after an investigation into reports that he touched three girls inappropriately, according to the city’s police department.

Wetekamm, who drives for Jefferson Parish Public Schools, is charged with three counts of sexual battery involving victims younger than 13, WDSU and Nola.com reported.

Police said the girls range in age from five to 10 years old and described Wetekamm as a family friend.

McClatchy News reached out to the school district for comment March 2 and was awaiting a response.

A district spokesperson said Wetekamm was put on leave pending an investigation, according to Nola.com.

When they spoke with police, the girls said Wetekamm “had touched each of them on their private area when they were alone with him.” The alleged abuse went on for two years, according to police.

Officers arrested the man at his home and seized his cell phone, which they said contained “incriminating evidence.”

Wetekamm remained in the Jefferson Parish Jail without bond as of March 2, online records show.

Kenner is about 15 miles west of downtown New Orleans.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

Teacher kisses student in classroom and threatens expulsion if she tells, IN cops say

Deputy rapes woman at traffic stop and tells her she won’t be charged, Tennessee cops say

School bus driver barges into home looking for little girl, Georgia mother says