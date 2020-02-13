School bus driver caught on video slamming deaf student's head into window

Genesee Intermediate School District bus driver Thomas Norton slams a deaf student's head into the side of his bus on 5 February 2020: Michigan Live

A bus driver has resigned and now faces two criminal charges after video emerged of him slamming a deaf student’s head repeatedly into a window.

Earlier this month Thomas Norton, 61, was transporting students to the Michigan School for the Deaf in Flint when he admits he "lost his cool" with a student.

A video captured on the bus shows Mr Norton shouting “stop it” while slamming the head of an adult student into the bus window.

Mr Norton was arraigned on 9 February on a single count of third-degree vulnerable adult abuse and assault and battery, according to Michigan Live.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said Mr Norton “lost his cool” and began assaulting the student.

“The [student] has some challenges … wasn’t able to respond and because of that … the GISD brought it to our attention the next day when they found out … [We] immediately made contact with the individual’s family,” Mr Swanson said.

The video begins with Mr Norton already on-top of the student, and it is unclear what Mr Norton is demanding the student to “stop.”

“You know that students can push your buttons, but you have to have a good temperament, you have to have some good discernment of what you can do and what you can’t do,” Mr Swanson said. “Physically touching, harming assaulting a student is off-limits.”

Steven Tunnicliff, assistant superintendent for the Genesee Intermediate School District, said that special accommodations are made for student populations with special needs. Buses generally have a driver and an aide, and both are expected to help students.

Both Mr Norton and an aide on the bus - who did not intervene - have resigned from their positions, according to the GISD.

“Although only one individual was directly involved in this situation, we expect all employees on such teams to protect and advocate for our students, particularly those who may not be able to advocate for themselves. We will always hold our employees to this standard,” Mr Tunnicliff said.

Mr Norton could face up to 93 days in jail for the assault and battery charge and potentially two years for the abuse charge. His next court date is 20 February.