School bus driver charged in crash with several students aboard, SC troopers say

A school bus driver was found at fault after crashing with several students aboard, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The accident happened just before 7:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, in Simpsonville, WHNS reported, citing state troopers.

The bus driver was cited for failure to yield after authorities say she pulled out in front of another vehicle on the way to school, Troop Master Mitchell Ridgeway told McClatchy News. Officials confirmed there were students on board, though none were hurt.

The bus was carrying a total of 22 kids when it was T-boned by another driver, a spokesperson for Greenville County Schools confirmed.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries, Ridgeway said, and was taken to a local hospital.

Authorities haven’t released further information.

School bus driver, 14-year-old killed in after-school crash, Pennsylvania cops say

Child is hit by car after exiting school bus, North Carolina police say

Video captures moment school bus carrying 29 kids plunges into creek in Pennsylvania