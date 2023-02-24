School bus driver fatally hit young boy, then left him on street, Illinois lawyers say

Photo provided by Clifford Law Offices
Kaitlyn Alanis
A 7-year-old boy was run over by his school bus moments after he got off it earlier this year, according to attorneys representing his family in Illinois.

Then Connor Kaczmarski’s school bus driver drove away, leaving him in the street of Park Forest, the lawyers said. Family members rushed to help Connor, and others called 911 at about 3:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.

Connor was taken to a hospital, where the second grade student died of his injuries that day.

Now a lawsuit has been filed in Cook County on behalf of his mother and father.

The lawsuit filed by Clifford Law Offices on Thursday, Feb. 23, accuses Connor’s bus driver of driving without a valid commercial driver’s license, a violation of state law and his employer’s policies.

Defendants named in the lawsuit included the school bus driver, Park Forest-Chicago Heights School District 163 and Kickert School Bus Line.

McClatchy News reached out to the district and transportation company on Feb. 24 and did not immediately hear back.

“In addition to having no driver’s license to operate a school bus, the driver failed to follow state law in ensuring that he not move his vehicle until his young passenger crossed in front of the bus at least 10 feet away,” attorney Bradley M. Cosgrove said in a news release. “What was his hurry on that Friday afternoon instead of ensuring the safety of his little passenger?”

Police said the driver was cited for driving without a valid CDL, and no charges were filed, WGN reported.

The attorneys representing Connor’s family are seeking a jury trial and damages of at least $50,000, according to court records.

“It is a horrific, tragic death of an innocent child that was avoidable had the defendants ensured that drivers were hired who know the rules and follow them,” attorney Joseph T. Murphy said in the release. “Young Connor should be here today, but instead, shortcuts and recklessness contributed to his senseless death.”

In filing the lawsuit, the mom and dad hope to prevent “another senseless death of a young child.”

“Connor’s death has caused a pain and emptiness that cannot be put into words, but we want our story to be told to bring about a change that is desperately needed,” the parents said in a statement.

“The safety of our children should be of the utmost importance, and it should be demanded when every child leaves the house into the care of those who have been entrusted with the most precious of lives,” they continued. “Connor, your spirit and your memory will forever live on. Mommy and Daddy love you so much.”

Previously, the Chicago-area school district provided a statement that described Connor as a joy, according to the release from Clifford Law Offices.

“He was a joy to all of his teachers, kind-hearted, smart, and funny; always a smile on his face,” the statement said. “He will be missed greatly.”

Park Forest is about 35 miles south of Chicago.

