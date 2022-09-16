School bus driver had sexual contact with student, prosecutors say

Sep. 15—A 34-year-old man who drove a school bus in the East Stroudsburg Area School District sent a student sexual messages, the Pike County district attorney's office said Thursday.

Christopher Ludwig, of East Stroudsburg, is charged with dissemination of sexual material to a minor, institutional sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and indecent assault.

Ludwig had "inappropriate contact" with a student at East Stroudsburg Area North High School, according to a statement. Prosecutors said he sent the child messages regarding sex toys and sexual acts. He also sent the victim money through CashApp.

The crimes took place earlier this month in Lehman Twp., according to court filings.

Ludwig is in the Pike County Correctional Facility in lieu of $350,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled Sept. 27.

— JOSEPH KOHUT