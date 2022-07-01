School bus driver indicted on sex crimes

Jul. 1—Darrin Ray Rose, 39, of Catlettsburg, was indicted by a Boyd County grand jury Tuesday.

He was indicted on eight counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12 and seven counts of possession or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12.

The charges of distribution are Class D felonies and the possession charges are Class C felonies.

The indictments state the crime occurred on or about June 15, 2022, the same day Rose was arrested by Ashland Police.

Rose was identified as a Carter County School bus driver in the days following his arrest. At the time, Superintendent Paul Green stated that he was placed on administrative leave, per district policy, while more information from the investigation was obtained.

Green was aware of the indictment Friday and said further appropriate action will be taken. However, due to it being a personnel matter, he is legally unable to comment further.

Green was, however, able to share that police have confirmed to him that no Carter County students were involved in the matter.