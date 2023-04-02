School bus driver kissed, touched girl’s breast through her clothes, Florida cops say

A Florida school bus driver is accused of molesting one of his passengers, after surveillance video showed him touching and kissing one of her breasts through her clothing, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver was identified as 57-year-old Tomas Andres Cabrera, officials said in an April 1 news release.

“The victim told a school district employee Thursday (March 30) that her bus driver, Cabrera, touched and kissed her left breast over her clothing,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Detectives, in coordination with our Youth Relations Bureau and the School District, obtained a copy of the surveillance footage from the school bus. Detectives said the footage shows Cabrera clearly and intentionally touching and kissing the victim’s left breast over her clothing.”

Details of the victim’s age and her school were not released.

Cabrera was arrested March 31 at his home in Naples and is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 by someone 18 or older, jail records show.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said.

The Naples-based Collier County Public Schools has just under 50,000 students enrolled in 63 schools, according to Collierschools.com. Investigators did identify the schools affiliated with Cabrera’s bus route.

