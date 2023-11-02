School bus driver pins middle schooler and chokes him, video shows. Now he’s charged

A school bus driver has been charged after a video emerged that appears to show him shoving a Louisiana middle school student and pinning him against the window.

The driver faces a charge of simple battery, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened Oct. 30 on the campus of Marrero Middle School, a spokesperson for the school district told McClatchy News in a statement.

The video shared by WVUE shows the student trying to get out of his row, and the driver shoves him back and slaps him. Eventually the driver appears to pin the student against the window with his hands wrapped around the boy’s neck as other students protest.

The driver is employed by the school district’s transportation vendor First Student and is not a direct employee of the school district, the spokesperson said.

A family member of the student contacted the sheriff’s office over the incident with the 77-year-old bus driver, the Times-Picayune reported.

McClatchy News could not immediately reach First Student for comment.

“The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority, and JP Schools will continue to facilitate a safe learning environment for all students and employees,” the school district said in a statement. “We are cooperating with JPSO to ensure a thorough investigation is conducted.”

Marrero Middle School is about 9 miles southwest of New Orleans.

