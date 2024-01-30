School bus driver sexually assaulted girl, officials say. Then 2nd victim came forward

A former school bus driver is accused of sexually assaulting two children after authorities said they learned of the second victim during an investigation in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Jeffrey Hyland, 80, of West Yarmouth was indicted on two counts of aggravated indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, two counts of reckless endangerment of a child and one count of witness intimidation, the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office announced in a Jan. 26 news release.

Information regarding his legal representation wasn’t immediately available.

When police in the village of Barnstable received a report on Sept. 13 that a girl’s school bus driver assaulted her, an investigation ensued, authorities said.

Officers found evidence corroborating the reported assault — leading to Hyland’s arrest, according to a Sept. 14 news release issued by the Barnstable Police Department. The type of evidence recovered by police wasn’t specified.

Afterward, a second victim came forward in October and accused their bus driver, who was Hyland, of “inappropriately” touching them on Sept. 5, according to the district attorney’s office.

Hyland was a bus driver for Barnstable Public Schools, CBS Boston reported Sept. 14.

He no longer works for the district, school district Superintendent Sara Ahern told the news outlet at the time.

McClatchy News contacted Ahern for comment on Jan. 30 and didn’t receive an immediate response.

The district attorney’s office said that “due to the nature” of the charges against Hyland, it “will make no further comment.”

As of Jan. 26, an arraignment date for him hadn’t been scheduled, according to the office.

