School bus driver shot in the head while children were on board, Minnesota police say

A school bus driver was shot while on duty while students were on board, Minnesota police said.

Officers found a school bus driver with a gunshot wound to the head on Feb. 9 at around 2:15 p.m. in Minneapolis, police said in a news release.

Three children under the age of 10 were on the school bus during the shooting, and none were injured, police said.

.

Police said the bus driver’s injuries “did not appear to be life-threatening.”

Officers are investigating the incident.

