School bus driver spots unresponsive 78-year-old lying in driveway, CT police say

A school bus driver in Connecticut made an alarming discovery early one morning.

While driving down a residential street in Plainfield on March 29, the driver saw a woman lying in a driveway, according to a news release from the Plainfield Police Department.

She was only partially clothed, police said.

The Dattco school bus company contacted police around 8 a.m. to report the jarring discovery.

Responding officers found the woman unconscious, police said. An ambulance transported her to an emergency care center and she was pronounced deceased.

The woman was identified as 78-year-old Elizabeth Hill, police said. She lived on the street where she was discovered.

Her death was initially treated as suspicious, police said.

They later concluded that she died of natural causes, according to NBC Connecticut.

Counselors will be provided to children who were on the school bus, the outlet added.

Plainfield is about 50 miles east of Hartford.

Dog’s gruesome find leads cops to body in a creek bed, South Carolina coroner says

Native American remains wrongfully used in college’s teaching labs, NH school says

Fishermen found woman’s body in 1982. These new images might help identify ‘Jane Doe’