School bus driver texted student about buying weed and going to movies, SC cops say

A school bus driver exchanged hundreds of text messages with a student, sparking an investigation in South Carolina, officials said.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called on Friday, Nov. 12, after a relative reported finding “inappropriate” texts on a 15-year-old Summerville High School student’s phone.

“The uncle said there were several messages requesting his nephew to come to his house, asking if anyone was home, and to go out to eat and watch a movie,” according to WCSC.

The bus driver, who worked for Summerville High School, had also texted the boy about buying weed and said he had been in contact with other students, multiple news outlets reported.

Now, there’s an investigation into the allegations. Deputies in a Nov. 12 news release said they were working with Dorchester School District Two and initially wouldn’t be identifying the bus driver.

Dorchester School District Two didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for comment on Nov. 15 but shared a statement with WCBD.

“The district was made aware of allegations of a bus driver sending texts to a student that Dorchester County Sheriff’s Department is investigating,” officials said, according to the TV station. “District staff is fully cooperating in the investigation.”

The sheriff’s office, which provided a redacted incident report to McClatchy News, also didn’t immediately share additional information on Nov. 15.

