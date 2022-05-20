School bus driver took over 100 upskirt photos of teen and preteen girls, PA cops say

A school bus driver has been arrested after police in Pennsylvania say they found evidence he was photographing up the skirts of young female students.

The bus driver, identified by the Upper Providence Township Police Department as Bruce Stanley Garner, was arrested at his home on Friday, May 20, police said.

The investigation began three days earlier when a female teenage student at St. Mary Magdalen School alleged “improper conduct” by the bus driver, according to police.

“The bus driver from the Marple Newtown School District assigned to bus #302 appeared to be photographing young female students’ private areas with his phone,” police said when announcing the investigation. “This type of behavior is referred to as ‘upskirting.’”

Police confirmed the allegation after obtaining a search warrant for Garner’s phone, according to a news release.

Two days before Garner was arrested, the Marple Newtown School District announced the bus driver had been fired and was not allowed on school grounds.

“The welfare and safety of all children entrusted to the district’s care are its paramount concern,” the school district said.

Police said there is no evidence Garner touched any of the victims, who range in age from preteen to teen.

He faces 139 charges each of invasion of privacy, unlawful contact with a minor, criminal use of communication facility and sexual abuse of children, police said. One additional count each of endangering the welfare of children and possessing instruments of crime brings his total charges to 558.

He was arraigned Friday and placed in the Delaware County prison, police said.

Upper Providence Township is about 30 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

