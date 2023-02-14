School bus fatally strikes middle school student in Wayne

Wayne police are investigating a fatal incident Tuesday afternoon that ended in the death of a middle school student.

According to police, a school bus struck the student, who attends Franklin Middle School, in front of the school at approximately 2:50 p.m. Police did not respond to Free Press inquiries for further details.

Officials at the Wayne-Westland Community Schools district are expecting to release a statement with more details.

