School bus ‘fired upon’ with 12 students on board, North Carolina district says

A school bus was on its afternoon route when it was “fired upon” in North Carolina, officials said.

Twelve middle school students were on the bus when a shot went through one of its windows on Feb. 3, according to Wilson County Schools and multiple media outlets.

Skyler Bass, a 14-year-old student, told WRAL she was on her normal ride home when the trip on the school bus took a turn.

“One minute I’m on my phone listening to music, and I just hear a pop,” she said, according to WRAL. “And then just glass on me.”

Photos from news outlets show the shot shattered a school bus window, leaving a large hole behind. Deputies said the incident happened along U.S. Highway 177 Alternate, roughly 50 miles southeast of Raleigh.

A dozen Speight Middle School students and their bus driver were on board at the time, and no one was injured, principal Luretta Hardy-Belfield wrote in a message to parents and staff.

“We are cooperating with local law enforcement as they investigate this issue,” Hardy-Belfield said in the message obtained by McClatchy News. “Your children’s safety is our top priority, and we will do everything possible to ensure that your child is safe while in our care.

The principal also said the school planned to have counseling available after the incident.

Wanda Samuel, chief of staff for the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, said the case was still under investigation as of Feb. 3, according to The Wilson Times. Deputies told WRAL that lead was found on the bus, and officials were trying to determine the type of projectile that had been used.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and a Facebook user believed to be Bass’ mother didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for comment on Feb. 10.

Driver in 100-mph chase slams into school bus with 50 kids on board, NC cops say

School bus driver dead after crash that sends 4 students to hospitals, NC district says