School bus flips in crash with SUV, sending 9 kids to hospital, Maryland cops say

Nine students and two drivers were sent to a hospital when an SUV hit a school bus, Maryland officials said.

The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Oct. 30 in Talbot County, Maryland, according to a news release from Maryland State Police.

A Kia Sportage SUV failed to stop at a four-way stop intersection and crashed into the side of the Caroline County Public Schools bus, police said.

Video footage from WUSA shows the bus on its side in the middle of the road.

State troopers and deputies with the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office and Caroline County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. All lanes were closed for a couple hours, Maryland State Police said.

Nine students and the two drivers were taken to a hospital with injuries. Officials contacted the family members of the students in the crash, police said.

The Kia driver was a juvenile, according to police.

A spokesperson for the school district told McClatchy News in an email that the bus was transporting students enrolled in the Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps at Easton High School.

“We appreciate the efforts of first responders in Talbot and Caroline Counties,” officials said in the statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the accident.”

State police are investigating the crash, according to the release. Charges may be filed as the investigation continues.

Talbot County is about 70 miles southeast of Baltimore.

