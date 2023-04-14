School bus hit by bullet in incident that started at Edgewood Town Center

A school bus was hit by bullets as two cars exchanged gunfire with one another.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police were called to the Edgewood Towns Center on S. Braddock Avenue at 2:36 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Channel 11′s Rich Pierce is at the scene gathering more information and will have brand new images of the damage left to the school bus, LIVE on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

BREAKING: Two cars exchange gunfire in the Edgewood Town Center shopping plaza hitting multiple cars.



Swissvale Police also tell us a school bus was hit at a separate location.



No one was injured. @AlleghenyCoPD are investigating. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/F8pUXXLJWC — Rich Pierce (@RichPierceWPXI) April 14, 2023

Swissvale Police Department said two vehicles were shooting at each other in that area. Allegheny County Police also found several parked cars and storefronts that appeared to have been shot.

During the exchange, a bullet went through a school bus window and several local schools were placed on a brief lockdown, Swissvale police say.

The Woodland Hills superintendent was able to confirm that no kids were on the bus when it was hit. The bus was hit on Schoyer Avenue as the cars were shooting at each other.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

It is unclear if anyone has been taken into custody at this time.

Swissvale Police and Allegheny County Police are asking anyone who has information on the incident to reach out. Callers can reach out to the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL TIPS.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Knife attack downtown was racially motivated, police say SWAT, police respond to Wilkins Township incident ‘Grateful to be alive’: Trucker who survived rollover crash on overpass shares story with Channel 11 VIDEO: ‘It’s justice’: Man found guilty in murder of off-duty Pittsburgh police officer Calvin Hall DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts