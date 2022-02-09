School bus hits Mariner Middle School student on bike, Cape Coral police say

Officials report a Lee County School bus hit a Mariner Middle School student on a bicycle Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Cape Coral.

A 12-year-old Mariner Middle School student was hit by a school bus Wednesday morning, officials say.

Cape Coral police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Chiquita Boulevard North.

Lee County School District spokesperson Rob Spicker said the student crossed in front of the bus and was wearing a helmet at the time.

The student was treated for bumps, bruises and scrapes at a local hospital. She has been released from the hospital and taken home, Spicker said.

Mariner Middle School officials declined to comment on the student's injuries.

Last week, a 59-year-old Estero man was killed on Bonita Beach Road near Orr Road, east of Interstate 75, when he was hit by a Lee County School Bus.

The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Follow him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Mariner Middle School student hit by Lee County School Bus