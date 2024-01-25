Man charged with DWI after hitting school bus in Huntersville

A man has been arrested after colliding head-on with a school bus Tuesday morning, according to the Huntersville Police Department.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. on Mount Holly-Huntersville Road near Williamsburg Circle. The bus was carrying students to Barnette Elementary School.

Police said a green SUV crossed the center line, colliding head-on with the left front corner of the school bus. The driver of the SUV initially fled from the scene but was eventually arrested.

Only minor injuries were reported from the crash, according to police.

The driver of the SUV, 39-year-old Brent Randall Alexander, is facing multiple charges, including driving while impaired, felony hit and run, carrying a concealed weapon, careless and reckless driving, driving left of center, and expired registration.

Alexander was out on bond by early Thursday morning.

