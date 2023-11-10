School Bus Kills Grandma Dropping Off Grandkids at Queens School

A grandmother of three had just dropped off her three grandkids at a Queens school when a school bus carrying several preteens struck and killed her, police told the New York Daily News. The 73-year-old, Maria Rodriguez, was not in a crosswalk when she walked into traffic and was struck by the bus, witnesses reportedly told police. No arrests had been made as of Friday afternoon as authorities investigated the incident. “She was taking the kids to school, my three little sisters. She was hit by a car, that’s all I was told.” Rodriguez’s grandson Lesander De La Cruz told the Daily News. “We’re always trying to make time for each other, as much as we can.”

Read it at New York Daily News

Read more at The Daily Beast.