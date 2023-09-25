A school bus was pulled over for tags in Florida. Then the cop spoke to the driver

A Florida woman was arrested on Thursday after a traffic stop turned into something a bit more serious, authorities say.

According to a police report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy on patrol in Silver Springs, about five miles east of Ocala, stopped the large yellow vehicle because it had no license plate at around 6 p.m.

The driver told the officer she could not find the temporary license plate for the bus, which was not registered with the Florida Department of Motor Vehicles.

The driver, 37, said she did not have her license with her, but the deputy noted in the report that it had been suspended indefinitely for failure to pay traffic tickets.

The St. Augustine woman also claimed to not know her license was suspended, the charging document says.

She was arrested and transported to the local jail on $1,500 bond.